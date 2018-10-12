Watch: Kids Questions for Candidates // Gavin Duffy

Gavin Duffy takes the hot-seat.

School children from Gaelscoil Lios na nOg ask their quick fire questions to Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy.

 

Listen to the full Podcast:


