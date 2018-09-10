Warning that Cervical Check programme could collapse if US labs pull out

The threat of US labs pulling out of Cervical Check could collapse the whole programme, a health expert has warned.

There's a warning that we do not have the capacity in Ireland to run the screening programme without external resources.

Under the current terms of their contract, labs accept liability for any medical negligence costs incurred under the scheme.

Cervical Check is now in negotiations with the labs to extend their contract which is due to expire in October.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, says the "worst case scenario" is that international labs quit the programme when their contracts run out.

He suggested that the reliance on US labs became more significant during the recession, when there was a public sector employment ban - meaning there was a 'higher barrier to overcome' to develop dedicated programmes here.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Professor Staines explained: "There's a reputational risk to a company coming in.

"I would think that they shouldn't be indemnified for negligence - but they're arguing that they're going to be on the receiving end of a large number of cases."

He observed that if international companies don't sign up again, there would be a need to train staff here to take over.

He argued: "It could take us maybe a year or 18 months from now, to build up capacity to replace what we would lose.

"The screening service saves women's lives, and it's really important we continue it."

The warning comes ahead of the publication of the Scally report into the Cervical Check scandal.

The scandal came to light earlier this year after Vicky Phelan settled a case against a US lab for €2.5m after being wrongly informed that she had the all clear in 2011.