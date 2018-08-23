Warning issued over bogus letting agents

A warning has been issued over a number of bogus letting agents, and their attempts to get money from prospective tenants.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) says these bogus agents appear to operate online - and are purporting to use a PSRA licence number.

All letting agents, auctioneers, estate agents and management agents must hold a PSRA licence to provide a property service in Ireland.

The PSRA says: "The individual licence is a credit card size licence which has the licensee name, photographic identification and a unique 12 digit PSRA licence number.

"When using a property service provider, it is advisable to ask the property service provider to show you their licence, which they are obliged to have available for inspection."

The PSRA also publishes a public register of Licensed Property Services Providers where people can check the validity of a licence.

The CEO of the PSRA, Maeve Hogan says: "Recent reports regarding bogus letting agents is a matter of grave concern for the PSRA.

"The month of August is a time when students are starting or returning to college or university and a higher number of lettings take place.

"Students seeking to rent accommodation are strongly advised to exercise vigilance to ensure they do not fall foul of bogus letting agents and are not using an unlicensed operator."

Anyone in doubt as to whether a letting agent is licensed can contact the PSRA on 046-9033-800 or e-mail info@psr.ie