WATCH: Vicky Phelan's Statement on €2.5m settlement

A terminally ill mother of two, who was wrongly told she did not have cancer in 2011, has settled her case against a US lab for €2.5m.

43-year-old Vicky Phelan - who lives in Annacotty, Co Limerick - was given less than a year to live in January.

In 2011, she was told there were no abnormalities found in the smear sample sent to Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc. in Austin, Texas.

But three years later, a review found the results were incorrect.

Vicky Phelan talks about the outcome of her recent court case.