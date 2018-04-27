WATCH: Referendum Explainer

What will we be voting for on the 25th of May?

Next month, the country will be asked to vote on whether the Constitution should be changed to repeal the Eight Amendment.

We speak with Referendum Commissioner, Isobel Kennedy.


4 Related articles
PICTURES: 'Repeal the 8th' mural finds a new Dublin home

PICTURES: 'Repeal the 8th' mural finds a new Dublin home

Minister orders review of Cervical Check programme following Phelan case

Minister orders review of Cervical Check programme following Phelan case

Referendum Commission launches information campaign on Eighth Amendment

Referendum Commission launches information campaign on Eighth Amendment

Regulation of referendum posters "would invite cries of censorship"

Regulation of referendum posters "would invite cries of censorship"