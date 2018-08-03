WATCH: Newstalk Breakfast on Violence Against Women

Over the past few weeks we have been exploring the rise in reported cases of various types of violence against women around the country.

In this 8-part Newstalk Breakfast podcast series, we speak to the women who have come forward to share their harrowing personal experiences and also investigate what is being done politically and legally to support the victims.

Thank you to everyone who contacted the station to share their story; special thanks to Senator Ivana Bacik, Noeline Blackwell of Dublin’s Rape Crisis Centre, Owen O’Neill of Move Ireland and advocate Niamh Ni Dhomhnaill, Dr Louise Crowley, Detective Sergeant Laura Sweeney, and Minister for Justice & Equality Charlie Flanagan, and Margaret Martin of Women’s Aid.

Listen to the full series of Podcasts: