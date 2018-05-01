WATCH: Litter and antisocial behaviour in north inner city Dublin

Newstalk Breakfast presenter Shane Coleman joins Conor Lenihan on a walk around Dublin’s north inner city to have a frank conversation about the reality of anti-social behaviour on the streets.
Conor Lenihan discusses his idea of a zero tolerance policy that is adopted by many other countries to tackle litter and antisocial behaviour.