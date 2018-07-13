WATCH: From War to the World Cup Final

Croatia are on the brink of a historic achievement.

This Sunday, Luka Modric hopes to lead his country to an inspirational and symbolic victory.


3 Related articles
Pat Nevin on England: "They've over-performed to get that far"

Pat Nevin on England: "They've over-performed to get that far"

Confession: I Actually Felt Sorry For England

Confession: I Actually Felt Sorry For England

Agree with the Off The Ball World Cup XI?

Agree with the Off The Ball World Cup XI?