WATCH: Dog's Trust seeking homes for greyhounds with adorable 'Greywatch' campaign

Greyhounds spend twice as long than other breeds waiting for their forever homes according to Dogs Trust Ireland.

New research shows that 98% of people have never owned a greyhound and half of those said they never considered it before.

Now, Dogs Trust has launched a new campaign highlighting the benefits of owning a Greyhound.

The charity has compiled a montage #Greywatch video in honour of 90s smash hit Baywatch - complete with stars CJ Barker and Mitch Barkannon.

Complete with the iconic theme tune, the campaign highlights "how wonderful Greyhounds are as lovable pets" and urges anyone thinking of offering a dog a home to consider a greyhound.

You can check out the video below: