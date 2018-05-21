WATCH: A video has emerged of Mark Hennessy

A video has emerged of Mark Hennessy collecting his brand new Qashqai from a garage in Dublin.

Mr Hennessy was last night shot dead by Gardai investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez.

Gardai had launched a nationwide appeal for the car after Jastine was seen being bundled into the car in Enniskerry in Co Dublin.

Her body has since been located in nearby Rathmichael.

In a video being circulated on social media Mark Hennessy is seen picking up his brand new Nissan Qashqai in a garage in Dublin. The video was initially broadcast on Facebook live.