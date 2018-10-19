WATCH: Significant delays to train service after car crashes through level crossing

Iarnród Éireann has warned of “significant delays” to services after its Porterstown Level Crossing was damaged.

The rail company has published a video appearing to show a motorist driving crashing through the crossing gates earlier today.

It said “criminal reckless damage” had been caused to the crossing barriers.

It said its Maynooth, Longford and M3 parkway services operating with delays of up to 35 minutes.

The Connolly to Sligo train has been delayed by 40 minutes.

Technical crews have been called to the scene at Porterstown

The rail company said Gardaí have been alerted to “pursue the culprit.”