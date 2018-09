Anzhela Kotsinian and her husband Ilabek Avetian were sunbathing in a park when a scrambler motorcycle drove over the brow of a hill and hit the couple.

Anzhela spoke with Ciara Kelly about the tragedy of that day and her continuing fight to help her husband survive.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help the couple: https://bit.ly/2Qs2K8U

Listen to the full Podcast: