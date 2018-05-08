WATCH: New Local Link rural bus routes

Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Shane Ross discusses the new pilot scheme for 50 new Local link routes.

Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Shane Ross discusses the new pilot scheme for 50 new Local link routes.


3 Related articles
Danny Healy-Rae 'hurt' by Transport Minister's 'road traffic terrorist' comment

Danny Healy-Rae 'hurt' by Transport Minister's 'road traffic terrorist' comment

Danny Healy-Rae insists "a pint and a half never made anybody drunk"

Danny Healy-Rae insists "a pint and a half never made anybody drunk"

Danny-Healy Rae 'taking legal advice' over Shane Ross comments

Danny-Healy Rae 'taking legal advice' over Shane Ross comments