WATCH: Ivan Yates on #TakeBackTheCity

"It is in my view outrageous to think that the cops are the aggressor here".

Ivan Yates shares his views on the #TakeBackTheCity protests.


4 Related articles
Journalist union 'gravely concerned' over support for Garda photography ban

Journalist union 'gravely concerned' over support for Garda photography ban

Flanagan "very concerned" over online threats against Garda

Flanagan "very concerned" over online threats against Garda

Details of new agency tasked with tackling housing crisis to be announced

Details of new agency tasked with tackling housing crisis to be announced

Hundreds take part in housing protest in Dublin city centre

Hundreds take part in housing protest in Dublin city centre