WATCH: Help us highlight violence against women.

Over the next few weeks we will be exploring the rise in reported cases of various types of violence against women around the country – and investigate what’s being done politically and legally to support the victims.

We’ll be speaking to the women who have come forward to share their harrowing personal experiences as well as the experts working in the area...

And of course we would like to hear from you – if you have a personal story that you’d like to share with us then get in touch with our team by emailing breakfast@newstalk.com