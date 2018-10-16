WATCH: Des Cahill on Dancing with the Stars

'The Dessie Swim' resurfaces
To mark the release of his new book ‘Play it Again Des’, Des Cahill stops by the studio to speak with Pat Kenny and look back on the success of his 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance.
Listen to the full Interview:
