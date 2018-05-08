WATCH: Boarding School Enrolment Up

Ivan Yates offers an explanation for the uptake in boarding school enrolments.

Post-recession, boarding school enrolment is at an all-time high in Ireland, Ivan Yates shares his thoughts on the form of education.

 


1 Related articles
The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates - A Changing Ireland?

The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates - A Changing Ireland?