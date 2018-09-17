Vulnerable children at serious risk of being failed by the system

Vulnerable children in care with complex needs are at serious risk of being failed by the system, according to a new report.

The study from the Child Care Law Reporting Project reveals the difficulties in finding suitable placements for children in care who need therapeutic and sometimes medical support.

The report details 30 cases that have come before the courts highlighting serious problems within the system.

In one case, a nine-year-old boy had five placement moves in 13 days.

Another shows repeated failures to find a placement for a girl with mental health issues - likening the case to 'groundhog day.'

Two cases were brought before the High Court, which deals with children requiring secure care or detention.

Three other cases were brought before the District Court.

The girl’s case came before the court eight times and was only resolved four days before her 18th birthday.

Counsel for the teenager's foster parents said 'It is inevitable in some case there will be a car crash.'

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old boy needed a therapeutic residential placement – but after three court appearances the child had only secured a placement for a few weeks.

The ongoing confusion over where he was staying was reported as exacerbating the harm that brought him into care.

Drug and alcohol abuse, learning disabilities and mental health issues among the parents in child care cases are also prevalent.

The Child Care Law Reporting Project is set to continue its reporting project for a further three years.

As well as publishing reports at regular intervals, the project will prepare annual reports and a final report on its findings.

Reporting from Gail Conway