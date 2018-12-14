#Vótáil100: 100 years since women got the right to vote in Ireland

1918 was also the year a woman was first elected to the British Parliament

News
#Vótáil100: 100 years since women got the right to vote in Ireland

The Houses of the Oireachtas has released a photo montage of 105 former and current female Members of the Oireachtas | Image via @OireachtasNews on Twitter

Friday is marking the centenary of the 1918 general election in Ireland.

This was the first election at which Irish women were permitted by law to vote and stand in parliamentary elections.

It was also the year in which the first woman was elected to the British Parliament at Westminster.

Countess Constance Markievicz was one of the two women who stood in the general election, along with Winifred Carney.

Countess Markievicz, who represented a Dublin constituency, never took her seat at Westminster.

Instead, she joined the revolutionary first Dáil - becoming the first female Teachta Dála and the first female Minister in Western Europe.

Countess Constance Markievicz | Image via @OireachtasNews on Twitter

She was arrested in November 1923 while attempting to collect signatures for a petition for the release of republican prisoners, and went on hunger strike until she and her fellow prisoners were released just before Christmas.

She joined Fianna Fáil when it was established in 1926 and stood successfully as a Fianna Fáil candidate for Dublin-South at the June 1927 general election.

She was admitted to Sir Patrick Dun's Hospital and died on July 15th 1927.

Winifred Carney stood in a unionist division of Belfast in 1918, and was not elected.

A member of the Irish Citizen Army, she was a close friend and secretary to James Connolly.

Winifred Carney | Courtesy of Kilmainham Gaol Museum

She was in the GPO during Easter 1916 and was interned after the Rising.

She continued to work for the trade union and labour movements and was critical of the social conservatism of Irish Governments after independence.

Since 1918, over 200 women have been elected to the Dáil.

There are currently 53 women Members of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

To mark the occasion, Leinster House is holding a mock General Election 1918, based on the Dublin St Stephen's Green constituency

While Micheline Skeffington re-enacted her grandmother, Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington, breaking the window at Dublin Castle 100 years ago.

Sheehy-Skeffington was a highly influential figure during the suffragette movement, and was also active in the realms of socialism and Irish independence.

She married Francis Skeffington in 1903.

Both were founder members of the Irish Women's Franchise League in 1908 which fought for women's suffrage.

She was fired from her teaching post in 1912 following her arrest for breaking windows during a militant suffragette protest.

Hanna Sheehy Skeffington | Courtesy of the National Library of Ireland

In 1912 she and her husband founded the Irish Citizen newspaper.

She was active in the labour movement assisting in the soup kitchen at Liberty Hall in 1913.

After 1918, she remained remained active in politics and feminism for decades, and campaigned against the 1937 Constitution.

She stood unsuccessfully in the 1943 general election.

The day is also being remembered on Twitter:


While Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is hosting a 'Politics Needs Women' conference in the Convention Centre Dublin to celebrate the centenary.

It is to remember the pioneers of the past, recognise the achievements of female public representatives past and present, and provide inspiration and momentum for the future.


3 Related articles
Commemorative coin to mark 100 years since Irish women got the right to vote

Commemorative coin to mark 100 years since Irish women got the right to vote

Newstalk Red C Women In Ireland Survey

Newstalk Red C Women In Ireland Survey

New 'Markievicz' scheme to make €100,000 in funds available to female artists

New 'Markievicz' scheme to make €100,000 in funds available to female artists

news cards

Newstalk and Barnardos Making Spirits Bright this Christmas

Newstalk and Barnardos Making Spirits Bright this Christmas