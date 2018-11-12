Varadkar says state representation for former Garda Commission Martin Callinan "the norm"

The Taoiseach has said the State is paying for legal representation on behalf of former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan because it is normal practice.

The State has agreed to provide lawyers to defend Mr Callinan in a case taken against him by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is reportedly getting legal advice about whether he can reverse the decision.

The legal representation was recommended by Acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin before Commissioner Harris took up his post.

The recommendation was accepted by the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Speaking this morning, the Taoiseach said the decision was based on normal procedure.

Standard practice

“As a former State employee who is being sued in the course of his work, it is the norm for the State to offer representation for him,” he said.

“That is not to say that he is being given an indemnity of anything like that.

“It is representation as regards the case but it is not a blanket indemnity nor is the State or Government accepting full liability.”

"Campaign of calumny"

Last month the Disclosures Tribunal found that Sgt McCabe was the victim of a smear campaign carried out by the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor.

It found that Sgt McCabe had been "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer."