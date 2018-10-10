Varadkar and Martin agree to begin talks over renewing confidence and supply arrangement

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have spoken about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement that is propping the Fine Gael minority Government up.

The original agreement was for three budgets - the last of which was presented by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe yesterday.

Last night, the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil spoke about renewing their deal.

They have agreed to engage and appoint negotiating teams to discuss renewing the deal.

Officials are to start setting that up this week.

However, the leaders of the two largest parties in the Dáil are at odds about what they want.

Leo Varadkar wants a two-year extension to the deal, with an agreement to hold an election in 2020.

Micheál Martin, meanwhile, has only spoken about a review of the current deal.

There's disagreement over timelines as well - the Fianna Fáil leader is happy enough to let this go on over a number of months, while the Taoiseach wants it done by Halloween.

Many in Fine Gael are itching to take advantage of good poll numbers with a November election.

Some in Fianna Fáil, however, think the party would gain nothing by renewing the deal that's kept them in a kind of opposition limbo.

With Budget 2019 out of the way, the confidence and supply arrangement is likely to dominate the conversation in the halls of Leinster House over the coming weeks.