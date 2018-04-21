Varadkar: I would like to have much more diversity in media

He has also defended Minister Denis Naughten

News
Varadkar: I would like to have much more diversity in media

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at the launch of the Fine Gael Vote Yes to repeal the Eight Amendment campaign in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for a more diverse and higher quality media in Ireland.

He has also defended Communications Minister Denis Naughten, after the recent controversy surrounding INM.

It is alleged Minister Naughten told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of a merger deal with Celtic Media, two months before he made it public.

That has led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

Mr Naughten told the Dáil last week he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the minister said he 'sincerely regrets' expressing a personal opinion on what would happen with the proposed takeover.

Businessman Denis O'Brien is the largest shareholder in INM.

Mr Varadkar was asked if Mr O'Brien controls too much media in Ireland.

He said: "My opinion is that I would like to have much more diversity and much higher quality and much greater consideration of facts and details by media.

"I think we could have a much better media in this country, absolutely - but I don't think it's about one particular media group or one particular individual.

"I think we could have much higher quality and standards in our media and journalism, absolutely - that's a much bigger question".


4 Related articles
Varadkar says Sinn Féin 'looking for a head without a fair hearing' on INM controversy

Varadkar says Sinn Féin 'looking for a head without a fair hearing' on INM controversy

Naughten expresses 'sincere regret' over INM conversation

Naughten expresses 'sincere regret' over INM conversation

Denis Naughten facing more questions over proposed INM/Celtic Media merger

Denis Naughten facing more questions over proposed INM/Celtic Media merger

Support falls for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar, poll shows

Support falls for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar, poll shows