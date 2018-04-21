Varadkar: I would like to have much more diversity in media

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for a more diverse and higher quality media in Ireland.

He has also defended Communications Minister Denis Naughten, after the recent controversy surrounding INM.

It is alleged Minister Naughten told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of a merger deal with Celtic Media, two months before he made it public.

That has led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

Mr Naughten told the Dáil last week he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the minister said he 'sincerely regrets' expressing a personal opinion on what would happen with the proposed takeover.

Businessman Denis O'Brien is the largest shareholder in INM.

Mr Varadkar was asked if Mr O'Brien controls too much media in Ireland.

He said: "My opinion is that I would like to have much more diversity and much higher quality and much greater consideration of facts and details by media.

"I think we could have a much better media in this country, absolutely - but I don't think it's about one particular media group or one particular individual.

"I think we could have much higher quality and standards in our media and journalism, absolutely - that's a much bigger question".