Leaders of the EU 27 endorse Brexit withdrawal agreement

European Council President Donald Tusk has said the 27 EU leaders have endorsed the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

In a tweet, he said they have also supported the political declaration on the future EU-UK relations.

EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 25, 2018

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted the deal protects Irish Interests, citizens and the economy.

He was speaking as he arrived in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council, to sign off on the agreement.

It sets out how the UK will leave the EU over the next few years - and what happens if both sides fail to reach a new trade agreement in that time.

The leaders were expected to back the deal and sign off on it - paving the way for votes in the European Parliament and the British House of Commons.

Leaders first met with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and then attended a working session of the European Council.

Following on from this, they will meet the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mrs May is facing a massive challenge to get the deal passed in her parliament - and if she cannot, it is back to square one for negotiations.

She faces challenges from the DUP, UK Labour and rebels within her own Conservative Party.

On his arrival at the summit, Mr Varadkar said: "We spent two years trying to negotiate an agreement which protects our interests - our citizens and our economy - and I believe we have that.

"An agreement which allows for an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, an agreement which protests the freedoms and rights of citizens - particularly the Common Travel Area - an agreement which provides a transition period during which we can negotiate a future relationship.

"And if that isn't successful, then a backstop that kicks in that assures us that there'll be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and we'll continue to have tariff free and quota free trade between Britain and Ireland - which is very important for our economy.

"I anticipate over the next couple of hours that agreement will get the ascent of 28 governments - 27 member states that are staying and also the government of the UK".

Michel Barnier arrives for a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels | Image: © European Union

While the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will remain an ally of the UK.

"We have worked, thanks to the full unity of the 27 head of states, the member states, their personal trust and also as well with the European Parliament.

"I have worked with my team and (have negotiated) with the UK, never against the UK. And I want also to thank the British team.

Now it's time for everybody to take their responsibility - everybody.

"This deal is a necessary step to build the trust between the UK and EU - we need to build in the next phase this unprecedented and ambitious partnership.

"We will remain allies, partners and friends".