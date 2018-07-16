Van driver dies following crash in Co Leitrim

A man has died following a crash in Co Leitrim last night.

The crash happened on a minor road off the Cloone/Drunlish road at Fearglass South, Mohill at around 11.50pm.

A man in his 40s was injured when the van he was driving hit a tree.

He was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, but was later pronounced dead.

Nobody else was in the van when the crash happened.

The stretch of road has been closed to allow for a technical examination.

Anybody with information or who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071- 9650510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.