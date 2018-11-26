Missing three-year-old boy from Co Wexford found safe and well

A missing three-year-old boy from Co Wexford has been found safe and well.

A Child Rescue Alert had been issued earlier this morning over missing Jake Jordan.

Gardaí believed that Jake Jordan had been taken by his father - 30-year-old Patrick Somers - following an incident at the child’s home at Saint Marys Villas, Bunclody.

They had been last seen at around 1.15am this morning.

Gardaí issued an alert, saying they believed there was an "immediate and serious risk" to Jake's health and welfare.

However, they confirmed that Jake has now been found safe and well.

A man has been arrested.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.