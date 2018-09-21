Upmarket food chain Donnybrook Fair acquired by Musgrave

The upmarket food store Donnybrook Fair has been acquired by SuperValu-owner Musgrave.

The acquisition covers five stores - in Donnybrook, Stillorgan, Malahide, Greystones and Baggot Street - as well as a 'gourmet food' production facility.

Donnybrook Fair currently employs 250 people, and also runs a cookery school.

The food retailer will now join Musgrave-owned businesses such as SuperValu, Centra and La Rousse Foods.

Joe Doyle, one of the owners of Donnybrook Fair, observed: "We established Donnybrook Fair as a brand devoted to bringing great food experiences to people.

"Musgrave is as passionate as we are about the heritage and future of Irish food."

Musgrave CEO Chris Martin, meanwhile, hailed the acquisition as a 'fantastic addition' to his company.

He added: "Donnybrook Fair increases our penetration of the Dublin food market and our intention is to maintain and grow the brand for the long term."

Musgrave adds that Mr Doyle will remain with Donnybrook Fair after the acquisition.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.