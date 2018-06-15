Up to 100 jobs to be created at supply chain facility McArdle Skeath

Supply chain management providers McArdle Skeath have opened a new temperature controlled storage facility in north Dublin.

The 12,500m2 warehouse at Hollystown will provide up to 100 jobs over the next 12 months.



The facility represents a €20m investment by the company, which it says is "strategically positioned" to service the nutritional and bio-tech sectors.

Founded in 1968, the firm is headquartered in Inniskeen, Dundalk.



Attending the opening on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "The opening of this impressive new facility is great news for Dublin 15 and I would like to congratulate McArdle Skeath for the successful expansion of their business, now in its 50th year.

Inside the new McArdle Skeath facility in Dublin | Image: Fennell Photography

"This large scale warehouse will provide up to 100 jobs over the next 12 months here in Hollystown, serving the nutritional and bio-tech sectors.

"It is ideally located thanks to its proximity to the M50 and other major routes, as well as being very accessible to Dublin Airport."



Micheál McArdle, managing director and CEO of McArdle Skeath, added: "This investment reaffirms McArdle Skeath’s commitment to our core values in providing compliant solutions to Ireland’s export and import markets".

With a workforce of 150 people, the new facility has created 20 new jobs initially.

An additional 80 positions will come on stream as it expands further into contract manufacturing.

The new facility expands the firm's portfolio into temperature management storage solutions.