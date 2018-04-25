Ulster Bank says 'missing transactions' issue has been resolved

Ulster Bank says a glitch that left some customers unable to view their recent transactions has been fixed.

A number of customers reported issues yesterday, with some saying their accounts became overdrawn after money 'disappeared' from their accounts.

Ulster Bank says that all transactions impacted by the issue have now been applied.

It has previously pledged that no customers will be left out of pocket, and had made emergency cash available for affected customers.

The transactions impacted by the issue on 24/04 have now been applied to ROI customer accounts. Thank you for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience. — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) April 25, 2018

Explaining the issue yesterday, an Ulster Bank spokesperson said the issue was a result of "human error", adding that a payment file did not process as expected.

The glitch impacted transactions made since April 20th, although the bank said not all accounts were affected.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Central Bank is reviewing the matter.

Ulster Bank representatives will be asked to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to address the issue.