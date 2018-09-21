Ulster Bank apologises after customers locked out of online accounts

Ulster Bank has apologised after customers were locked out of their online and mobile accounts this morning.

The issue affected customers across the Royal Bank of Scotland's three retail banks - NatWest, Ulster Bank, and RBS itself.

ATMs and telephone banking services weren't impacted.

All three banks this morning said that their teams were working to fix the issue, but the problem now appears to have been resolved for Ulster Bank customers.

In a statement, an Ulster Bank spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to customers who experienced issues logging into their online and mobile banking accounts this morning.

"The issue has now been resolved and no customer will be left out of pocket as result of this."