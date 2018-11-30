Ukraine bans Russian men from entering the country

Ukraine has banned Russian men, aged between 16 and 60, from entering the country amid fears Moscow is planning an invasion.

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the restrictions have been imposed to prevent Russians from forming "private armies" in his country.

He also said he has evidence that Russian tanks are massing along his country's border.

He said: "This is the tank base just 18km from our border, this was happening in September, October, and now.

"This is 18km from my border, this is the same warehouse where they have their ammunition, the same where they have multi-rocket launch systems, we should be prepared to protect my country.

"If the whole world has no reason to trust Putin, Ukraine definitely doesn't have a reason to go with him."

He also used appealed for help from Western leaders.

"There is no red line for Putin and this is the very strong reason why we should be together, the whole civilised world.

"Not only the leaders, with whom [we have] a very reliable partnership, but the people of UK, of Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, the whole civilised world would be together and this is very important for global security."

Ukraine imposed martial law earlier this week, following an escalation in the long-simmering conflict between the two nations over Crimea - which Moscow seized in 2014.

Navy ships seized

His comments come amid rising tensions between the two former Soviet neighbours.

Russia seized three Ukrainian navy ships and their crew last week in the Kerch Strait, after accusing them of venturing into their territory.

Russia is continuing to block the strait and refuses to free the Ukrainian sailors.

Mr Poroshenko referred to the captured sailors as "prisoners of war" and called on Mr Putin to release them, asking for pressure from the international community to encourage this.

Ukraine rejects the charge that they were trespassing in Russian waters and said that two of its ports in the Azov Sea are effectively under blockade by Russia.

Mr Poroshenko said Russia is "strangling" Ukraine with ongoing restrictions.

He said: "They want to hit Ukraine because through Azov Sea, and our sea ports, we export about 40% of our industrial production.

"This is another step for a Russian organised embargo, only buying Ukrainian goods, switching off the natural gas, this is part of the hybrid war that Russia want to attack us."

Moscow denies restricting any shipping.