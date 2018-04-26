US software company opens new European headquarters in Dublin

A US software company has opened its new European headquarters in Dublin, saying it has space for up to 200 staff.

New Relic today officially opened its new facility in the capital's Golden Lane.

The company already employs around 100 people here, but says its new headquarters will allow its team to grow up to 300 people.

Glenn Cahill, VP of Commercial Sales at New Relic, said: "We’ve thrived as a team in Dublin and I’m thrilled to see us embarking on this next chapter as we continue our efforts to foster growth and leadership in the region.

"Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014 when we established our original European headquarters in the city."