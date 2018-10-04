US police officer killed and six wounded after child hostage taker opens fire

A police officer has died and six others have been wounded following a standoff with a gunman who was holding children hostage in the US.

The man barricaded himself in a South Carolina property for two hours after police tried to execute a routine search warrant yesterday.

Three officers were wounded and had to be rescued by a bulletproof vehicle after the man opened fire.

Four others were then shot while attempting to go to their colleague’s aid.

One of those, named as 30-year veteran Terrence Carraway, was killed in the shooting.

"I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known," Florence police chief Allen Heidler told reporters.

Holding back tears, he said: "Today will mark a very horrific day in the annals of the Florence police department.

"We lost a good friend of mine - an officer I've known for 30 years."

Sheriff Kenney Boone said: "There's going to be a lot of officers going to need counselling that were there when the incident occurred.

"These officers went there not knowing the firepower this suspect had - they thought it was random search warrant."

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

The gunman held out for two hours while holding children hostage, before eventually being arrested.

Local TV station WBTW said he had surrendered after talking to a negotiator and was taken to hospital.

The condition of the other six officers has not been disclosed.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," tweeted South Carolina governor Henry McMaster.

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina.

"We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do."

With reporting from IRN ...