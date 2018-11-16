US judge orders White House to temporarily restore press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta

A judge in the US has ordered the White House to temporarily reinstate CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass.

Mr Acosta's 'hard pass' to the White House was temporarily suspended after a tense exchange between himself and President Donald Trump during a press conference last week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders initially accused Mr Acosta of 'inappropriate behaviour', posting a doctored video of a moment where his arm briefly brushed off a White House staffer who was attempting to take the microphone off him.

The video was sped up in a bid to make Mr Acosta's movement look more aggressive than it actually was.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

CNN opted to take a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides over the incident, claiming that the decision was Mr Acosta's constitutional rights - including freedom of the press - were violated by the administration's decision.

While a final decision has yet to me made, a judge today granted a temporary restraining order - meaning Mr Acosta's access will have to be restored for now.

"I will order defendants immediately restore Mr. Acosta's hard pass." Judge rules in favor of CNN in this initial proceeding and White House MUST restore @Acosta press pass IMMEDIATELY. — Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderCNN) November 16, 2018

CNN reports that federal Judge Timothy J Kelly argued that the White House did not provide Acosta with the 'due process' needed to legally revoke the press pass.

He indicated that while CNN is likely to prevail in the case, he noted that the White House could revoke the pass again if due process was provided.

In a a statement, CNN and Jim Acosta said: "We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days.

"Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press."