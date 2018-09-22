US deputy attorney general denies discussing effort to remove Trump from office

The US deputy attorney general has denied discussing how to remove Donald Trump from power by declaring him unfit for office.

It follows a report in the New York Times that Rod Rosenstein floated the idea of invoking the 25th amendment.

Under the constitutional amendment, a vice president and a majority of cabinet members can remove the sitting president from office if they find he or she "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office".

According to the report, Mr Rosentein "suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration".

The paper claims the senior justice official discussed the matter with Justice Department and FBI officials.

However, Mr Rosenstein dismissed the report.

In a statement, he said: "The New York Times' story is inaccurate and factually incorrect.

"I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.

"But let me be clear about this: based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th amendment."

"This is insane"

Mr Rosenstein is overseeing the work of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the special counsel probe, following reports of his contacts with the Russian ambassador in 2016.

President Trump has yet to comment on the report, although he has frequently criticised Mr Rosenstein for his role in the Russia investigation.

However, his son Donald Trump Jr responded to the report on Instagram, writing: "This is insane. They will do anything they can to stop [Donald Trump].

"We can’t let this farce continue. What are they resisting?"

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, said the report can't be used as an excuse to fire Mr Rosenstein.