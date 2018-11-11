US cryptocurrency millionaire to build 'city of the future' in the Nevada desert

A US cryptocurrency millionaire is aiming to build the city of the future - from scratch - in the northern Nevada desert.

Blockchains, LLC Chief Executive Jeffrey Berns has launched his plan to build a blockchain-based smart city on more than 67,000 acres of land purchased this year for a reported $170m (€148m).

Blockchain technology - an advanced database that formed the basis for cryptocurrency - will underpin all official interaction between the city’s residents.

The technology came to fore as the digital ledger that allowed money to be transferred without a bank and Blockchains, LLC believes it can be used for much more - arguing it "can, should and will, impact humankind for the better."

The Algorithm tunnel of light at the Forum Karlin in Prague, 03-11-2018. Image: Peter Martin/Algorithm

The new city will be the first in the world to use decentralized blockchain infrastructure for everything from property ownership to voting.

Launching the plan at Prague’s Blockchain Week, Mr Berns said Blockchain was "going to empower all of humanity."

"Imagine a world where anybody, anywhere can collaborate, establish the rules of that collaboration, enforce those rules, exchange value and do it all on the blockchain," he said.

"No government, no bank, no corporation - just trusting in math.

"I believe this is the first time in humanity's history that we have this potential."

Jeffrey Berns discusses his plan for a blockchain-based city with a 3D hologram of the face of Blockchains, LLC 'Iggy'

The launch was suitably futuristic, with Mr Berns joined on stage by company mascot ‘Iggy’ – a 3D hologram of a young girl who acted as MC for the night and pitched questions about the plan.

It was all brought to life by Irish creative production studio Algorithm – who designed and built a 12m (39ft) tunnel of light which acted as a dramatic entryway for the over 1,000 developers in attendance.

The Dublin start-up also projection mapped a massive 1000 metre square 3D animation across the front of venue and at smaller sites around the city.

3D projection mapping on the Forum Karlin in Prague by Algorithm Visual, 03-11-2018. Image: Peter Martin/Algorithm

Mr Berns has the backing of local officials – with the area dubbed ‘Innovation Park’ by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval in early October.

The company also has the preliminary support of Storey County - already home to the Tesla Gigafactory and facilities owned by Google, Apple and Switch.

It will be late-2019 at the earliest before the approval process can be completed and construction can begin.