US chief justice rebukes Trump over 'Obama judges' claim

Donald Trump has become embroiled in a war of words with the chief justice of the US Supreme Court.

The dispute kicked off after a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked a proclamation by Donald Trump targeting some asylum seekers arriving at the country's southern border.

Judge Jon S Tigar claimed that a US president "may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden".

President Trump slammed the decision when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

He claimed that those opposing his administration's controversial moves tend to file cases at the court in question.

He said: "This was an Obama judge. And I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore.

"Everybody that wants to sue the United States, they file their case in - almost - they file their case in the 9th Circuit. And it means an automatic loss no matter what you do, no matter how good your case is."

President Trump further claimed what happens at the court is a "disgrace", insisting they'd win an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, that court's Chief Justice John Roberts dismissed the US President's suggestion that the judge in question was an 'Obama judge'.

In a rare statement provided to the Associated Press, Mr Roberts said: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.

“The independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

That in turn prompted a response from President Trump on Twitter.

He wrote: "Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have 'Obama judges,' and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.

"It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an 'independent judiciary,' but if it is why are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned."

.....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

President Trump has publicly criticised judges on a number of occasions following decisions he disagreed with.