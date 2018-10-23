US announces 'penalties' against Saudi officials following Jamal Khashoggi death

The US has announced 'penalties' against some Saudi Arabian officials in the wake of the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi - a prominent critic of the current Saudi regime, including the powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman - disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

After initial denials, Saudi authorities finally acknowledged last week that it was likely the journalist was killed.

In a press conference today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is taking action based on what they know so far.

While acknowledging continuing 'shared strategic interests' with Saudi Arabia, he suggested neither he nor President Trump are happy with the situation.

He said: "We have identified at least some of the individuals responsible - including those in the intelligence services, the royal court, the foreign ministry, and other Saudi ministries who we suspect to have been involved in Mr Khashoggi's death.

"We are taking appropriate actions - which include revoking visas, entering visa lookouts, and other measures."

He added that officials are looking at the prospect of financial sanctions against those involved.

Mr Pompeo noted: "These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States - we will continue to explore additional measures to hold those responsible accountable.

"We're making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence."

Meanwhile, President Trump suggested the killing was one of the 'worst cover-ups in history'.

He said: "If what happened happened, and if the facts check out... then it's something that's very bad".

18 Saudi nationals have been arrested in connection with the killing - including 15 people who are alleged to be part of a hit squad who flew to Istanbul to carry out the killing.

However, the Kingdom's claims that Mr Khashoggi died during a 'fist fight' in the consulate have drawn widespread international skepticism.

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the killing of Mr Khashoggi was 'definitely premeditated' and a 'pre-planned operation'.