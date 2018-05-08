US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 'on his way' to North Korea

Donald Trump has announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to North Korea and will arrive in the country later today.

It comes as preparations continue for the planned summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Mr Pompeo, the former CIA boss, secretly travelled to North Korea last month for talks while still the nominee for his new role.

President Trump later said that the meeting "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed".

Speaking today during a statement announcing his plan to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal, President Trump said: "When I make promises, I keep them.

"In fact, at this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un."

He added: "Plans are being made, relationships are building... hopefully a deal will happen, and with the help of China, South Korea and Japan a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone."

He added Mr Pompeo would arrive in North Korea 'probably in an hour'.

He again stated that the date and location for the upcoming summit has been chosen, although did not provide any further details.

There has been a significant easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula in recent weeks, culminating in the recent denuclearisation pledge signed by the leaders of the North and South following an historic meeting.

It emerged earlier today that Kim Jong Un had made his second unannounced visit to China, following a similar visit earlier this year.