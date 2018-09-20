US Police confirm "multiple fatalities" in Maryland shooting

US Police have confirmed "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in Maryland.

Investigators have said a number of people were also wounded in the attack in Aberdeen around 50km from Baltimore.

A suspect is in custody and is described as being in a "critical condition."

Police believe the suspect was acting alone and have confirmed that they do not believe there is "any further threat to the community."

At this time we can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Based on what we know, thus was a lone suspect. The suspect is in custody and in critical condition at the hospital — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

The attack happened a Rite Aid pharmaceutical distribution centre - which employs around 1,000 people.

Rite Aid spokesperson Susan Henderson said: "What I understand is the location is secure."

"The distribution centre is where products are received and processed for delivery," she said.

"This is part of a large facility that is a distribution centre. The shooting happened adjacent to the primary building."

The Associated Press reports an anonymous police official as saying that three people had been killed.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said: "We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders.

"The State stands ready to offer any support."