UN leaders laugh out loud as Trump boasts about his administration's achievements

Donald Trump has said the US 'rejects the ideology of globalism and accepts the ideology of patriotism' during a UN speech.

President Trump today appeared before the UN General Assembly, marking his second major UN speech since taking office in early 2017.

He opened by telling the gathered world leaders: "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country... so true.

After that suggestion drew audible laughter from the crowd, the US President noted: "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK".

In last year's speech, Trump attacked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him 'rocket man'.

This year, following high-profile summits between North Korea and leaders from both the US and South Korea, he hailed the "encouraging measures" taken since then.

He suggested: "The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction.

"We have engaged with North Korea to replace the spectre of conflict with a bold and new push for peace."

Iran faced particular criticism in President Trump's latest speech, with the US leader hitting out at the 'corrupt dictatorship' for "plundering the nation's resources... to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond".

He also again defended his controversial decision to withdraw the US from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

However, the speech came only hours after the US President left the door open for a future meeting with the Iranian President.

Meanwhile, he also insisted that the US will only provide foreign aid to countries "who respect us and our friends".

He praised Polish people for "standing up for their independence"; Israel for the 70th anniversary of its democracy; and leaders in Saudi Arabia for introducing "bold new reforms".