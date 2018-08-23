UK to publish first in series of advice papers on 'no deal' Brexit

The British Government will today publish the first batch of a series of technical notices advising people on how to prepare for a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

As the notices are published, UK Brexit Secretary Domini Raab will deliver a speech insisting he is "confident a good deal is within sight.”

However he will note that UK must be “ready to consider the alternative” and will say the UK is prepared to take "unilateral action" to keep trade and transport flowing freely if necessary.

The EU has already published 68 notices on "Brexit preparedness."

The UK advice notices will be released in batches over the next few weeks and are expected to cover areas including aviation safety, civilian nuclear power, medical drugs, the rights of British citizens living in the EU, road haulage and fishing rights.

"Catastrophic"

The British Labour Party has warned that a no deal scenario would be catastrophic and a "complete failure by the government to negotiate for Britain."

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Labour could “not countenance a no deal Brexit.”

“That would mean trade would then immediately move on to World Trade Organisation rules,” he said.

“That would mean our manufacturing industries would be hit very, very badly immediately and our supply chain would be hit very, very badly,” he said.

A man dressed as a customs officer during the 37th National Hunger Strike Commemoration in Castlewellan, County Down, 05-08-2018. Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Withdrawal Agreement

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

The future relationship between the UK and the EU has yet to be agreed – with the upcoming EU summit in October set down as the deadline for the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Irish question remains a major sticking point between the two sides, with the EU consistently making it clear that there can be no agreement without a legally “all-weather insurance policy,” ensuring there will be no return to a hard border in Ireland.

After meeting Mr Raab in Brussels on Tuesday, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said talks "are now entering the final stage."

"We have agreed the EU and the UK will negotiate continuously from now on and Dominic and I will meet regularly to take stock and move the negotiations forward," he said.

He indicated that recent talks had moved closer to an agreement on post-Brexit security and foreign policy co-operation – but warned that a deal on the future economic relationship remains elusive.

Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, 21-08-2018. Image:AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Unilateral

In his speech this afternoon, Mr Raab will insist that the UK is prepared to go it alone to ensure trade and transport still operate smoothly, no matter what the EU decides to do.

"Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued, functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams,” he will say.

"In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term, in the event of no deal - irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates."

No deal

Labour has dismissed the no-deal notices - with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer again claiming that no deal would be "catastrophic."

"A no-deal Brexit would be a complete failure by the government to negotiate for Britain. These documents should not distract us from that,” he said.

"No deal would be catastrophic for people's jobs, the economy and for the border in Northern Ireland.

“It is irresponsible for anyone to casualise no deal."

Additional reporting from IRN ...