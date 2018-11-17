UK supermarket Sainsbury's to start selling edible insects

The Sainsbury's supermarket chain is set to launch the UK's first in-store range of edible insects.

'Crunchy roasted' crickets are being put on sale in 250 Sainsbury stores from tomorrow.

Packets of the insects will cost £1.50 (€1.70) and are described as "crunchy in texture with a rich smoky flavour".

Sainsbury's suggests they can be eaten as a snack or used to garnish dishes such as tacos, noodles and salads.

The product is produced by Eat Grub, a company that specialises in edible insects.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson told The Guardian newspaper: “Insect snacks should no longer be seen as a gimmick or something for a dare.

“It’s clear that consumers are increasingly keen to explore this new sustainable protein source.”

Insect-based food remains rare in the western world, but around 2 billion people eat insects worldwide.

Experts say that wider use of insects in food could improve food security as the world's population continues to grow - offering a nutritious and environmentally-sustainable alternative to meat production and consumption.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation notes that crickets require less food than conventional livestock, and emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia.

The high-end food retailer Fallon & Byrne is among the Irish stores to have stocked edible insect products.