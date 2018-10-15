UK royal baby: Meghan Markle is pregnant

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is pregnant, Britain's Kensington Palace has confirmed.

In a tweet, the palace said Meghan and Prince Harry are "very pleased" with the news.

The baby is expected in the spring next year.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne - bumping Harry's uncle the Duke of York into eighth place.

The news comes just hours after Harry and Meghan landed in Sydney at the beginning of a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

It is reported that close family - including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip - were able to congratulate the couple personally after they were told of the news on Friday, the day that Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan has made no secret of her ambition to be a mother, saying in a 2016 interview that it was on her "bucket list".

On a trip to Belfast less than two months before she married Harry in May, she joked when she was shown an innovative range for newborns: "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole (lot)."