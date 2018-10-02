UK edition of the 'Daily Mail' puts Cork in Britain

The British edition of the Dail Mail newspaper has moved Co Cork - all the way to the UK.

In an article about "The BEST new places to eat in Britain", the paper has included Irish entries in this year's Michelin food guide on its list.

Image: Daily Mail

It goes into detail about eateries in London, Bath and Devon - before seamlessly talking about three Cork restaurants that were given Michelin Star status on Monday.

Overall, 14 Irish restaurants received Michelin Stars in the latest rankings.

Image: Daily Mail

This includes Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, Mews Restaurant in Baltimore and Ichigo Ichie.

The Press Ombudsman of Ireland has tweeted about the mistake, suggesting: "Perhaps the UK Mail Online might ask the Irish Daily Mail for a geography lesson"