UK couple who named their baby after Hitler convicted of membership of neo-Nazi group

A UK couple who named their baby after Adolf Hitler have been convicted of being members of a neo-Nazi terror group.

Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court after a seven-week trial.

They were accused of being members of the "extreme and violent" far-right group National Action, which was banned in 2016.

The trial heard that the couple had given their child the middle name Adolf – and had posed for pictures with the child in Ku Klux Klan robes.

Thomas, a former Amazon security guard, was also convicted on a majority verdict of having a copy of a document likely to be of use to a terrorist, namely the Anarchist's Cookbook which explains how to make a "viable" bomb.

A third defendant, Daniel Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, was also convicted of being a member.

The warehouse worker was a leading figure in National Action's Midlands chapter.

The UK Crown's case was that, after being banned by the government in December 2016, National Action simply "shed one skin for another" and "rebranded."

Three other men who had been due to stand trial alongside the trio, admitted being National Action members before the trial began

Thomas's close friend Darren Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, West Midlands, Joel Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Road, Stockport, Greater Manchester, and Nathan Pryke, 26, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire, will be sentenced later.

A British army veteran was at the heart of National Action, which set its sights on recruiting within the armed forces.

White supremacist and self-confessed racist Corporal Mikko Vehvilainen, 34, believed in a coming "race war" and wanted to help establish an all-white stronghold in a Welsh village.

The Royal Anglian Regiment soldier was convicted after a trial in March of being a member of neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, and was jailed for eight years.