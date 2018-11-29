LIVE: UK PM Theresa May faces questions from senior MPs over Brexit

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a grilling from senior MPs over Brexit.

She is expected to receive intensive questioning from the House of Commons Liaison Committee, which comes after the Bank of England warned leaving the EU without an agreement could lead to economic collapse.

The role of the committee is to take evidence from the prime minister on matters of public policy - usually three times a year.

Mrs May's deal has reportedly gained support from the prominent Brexiteer and Commons leader Andrea Leadsom.

UK Labour has tabled an amendment to the government's motion to approve Mrs May's Brussels agreement in an attempt to block it.

Jeremy Corbyn announced the move as the government revealed that MPs will have 40 hours - five days of eight hours - of debate, starting on December 4th, with the final vote on December 11th.

MPs will be able to put down six amendments to the government's Brexit motion and House Speaker John Bercow will select the amendments to be debated and voted on.

"Botched Brexit deal"

Announcing the tabling of the amendment, Mr Corbyn said: "Labour will oppose Theresa May's botched Brexit deal that puts jobs, rights and people's livelihoods at risk.

"There is a sensible deal that could win the support of parliament, based on a comprehensive customs union, with a British say in future trade deals, and a strong single market deal that protects rights at work and environmental safeguards and helps us to rebuild our economy and expand our public services.

"However, Theresa May's worst of all worlds deal is miles away from delivering that."

While Labour stops short of demanding a second referendum, two leading pro-Remain Tory MPs, ex-ministers Justine Greening and Jo Johnson, will step up their demands for a new poll at a People's Vote event.

"Give it back to the people"

Ms Greening, who is calling for a "consensus referendum", says in a document spelling out her proposals: "Theresa May negotiated a deal which is clearly failing to command the support of parliament.

"We enter a crucial week of debate and yet no other alternative route appears to command the support of parliament either.

"That means, as I set out earlier this year in July, parliament is gridlocked for the way ahead on our future relationship with the EU.

"Parliament cannot find the consensus Britain needs, so the only sensible and right solution is to take the final Brexit decision out of the hands of stalemated politicians, away from the backroom deals, and give it back to the people to decide."

Mr Johnson, who abruptly quit his job as UK transport minister earlier this month, will say the Conservatives risk an election disaster if they back Mrs May's plans.

"This is the worst of all words," he will claim.

"There is a natural opportunity, now that the deal is agreed, for us to check that the country wants us to proceed on this basis.

"Now is the time to ensure we have public support for this major decision in our nation's history.

"The Conservative Party's reputation for economic competence would be undermined by implementing a botched Brexit, especially one that the government's own analysis suggests will cause economic harm.

"Brexit is seen as a project driven by the Conservative Party and this half-baked, worst of all worlds Brexit could trigger an electoral defeat on the scale of 1997, or worse, with this 'Tory Brexit' label an albatross around our necks for years to come."