WATCH: UK PM Theresa May makes acting debut in morning show sketch

It is part of the 'This Morning' 30th anniversary show

News
WATCH: UK PM Theresa May makes acting debut in morning show sketch

Image: ITV

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has made her acting debut, in a sketch to mark 30 years of a UK morning television show.

'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield is seen in the back of a taxi stuck in a traffic jam trying to get to the studio.

With the help of a few people - including co-host Holly Willoughby, Dermot O'Leary and 'Dr Who' star Jodie Whittaker - Schofield receives a call from Mrs May.

He tells her he doesn't think he can make it into the studio.

She says: "Goodness me - not on This Morning's 30th birthday, that's impossible.

"You absolutely have to be there - I know just the people who can help you."

Directing him to a Red Devils sign, Mrs May signed off saying: "Remember Phillip, the nation's going to be watching - good luck".

The Red Devils are the parachute regiment of the British army.

Joining forces with the Red Devils, Schofield is seen getting on a plane to fly across town before jumping out of the plane and sky diving to arrive at the ITV Television Centre just in time.




4 Related articles
“Britain is not afraid to leave with no deal" - May delivers Brexit ultimatum in Birmingham

“Britain is not afraid to leave with no deal" - May delivers Brexit ultimatum in Birmingham

Varadkar warns Foster: Good Friday Agreement not up for negotiation

Varadkar warns Foster: Good Friday Agreement not up for negotiation

Philip Hammond says Britain would enforce hard Irish border in no-deal Brexit scenario

Philip Hammond says Britain would enforce hard Irish border in no-deal Brexit scenario

Raab insists UK is ready to leave EU with no deal

Raab insists UK is ready to leave EU with no deal