WATCH: UK PM Theresa May makes acting debut in morning show sketch

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has made her acting debut, in a sketch to mark 30 years of a UK morning television show.

'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield is seen in the back of a taxi stuck in a traffic jam trying to get to the studio.

With the help of a few people - including co-host Holly Willoughby, Dermot O'Leary and 'Dr Who' star Jodie Whittaker - Schofield receives a call from Mrs May.

He tells her he doesn't think he can make it into the studio.

She says: "Goodness me - not on This Morning's 30th birthday, that's impossible.

"You absolutely have to be there - I know just the people who can help you."

Directing him to a Red Devils sign, Mrs May signed off saying: "Remember Phillip, the nation's going to be watching - good luck".

The Red Devils are the parachute regiment of the British army.

Joining forces with the Red Devils, Schofield is seen getting on a plane to fly across town before jumping out of the plane and sky diving to arrive at the ITV Television Centre just in time.

Theresa May finds time for her acting debut in sketch to mark 30 years of #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ZXlLDnAE0k — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) October 3, 2018





