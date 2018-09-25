UK Labour votes to leave door open for second Brexit referendum

Delegates at the UK Labour Party Conference in Liverpool have overwhelmingly backed a motion that includes the option of a second referendum on Brexit.

The Brexit composite motion was passed on a show of hands – with just a handful of delegates voting against it.

The motion states that if the UK Parliament rejects any future Brexit deal, Labour should demand a General Election.

However, the motion notes that if this demand is refused, Labour “must support all options remaining on the table including campaigning for a public vote.”

"If the government is confident in negotiating a deal that working people, our economy and communities will benefit from, they should not be afraid to put that deal to the public," it says.

Earlier Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backed the statement made his shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer that "nobody is ruling out Remain as an option."

“Those are the words of the motion,” he said.

“Those are the words of a motion that is supported by the national executive and the shadow cabinet and that is what is being voted on in conference.”

“We will challenge this government and if they don't meet our six tests we will vote against it and then we will take it from there."

He said that if any Brexit deal is voted down in Parliament, the UK Government will “have to go back to the European Union and continue negotiations, or they might choose to resign and have a general election so that the people of this country can decide who they want to conduct these negotiations."

"We are not in the majority in parliament,” he said. “If we were, we wouldn't be in the mess we're in at that moment."

Earlier Mrs May criticised the Labour Party position noting, “they will oppose any deal I bring back regardless of how good it is for the UK, and they will accept any deal Europe gives, regardless of how bad it is for the UK.”

"That's not in the national interest, what we're doing is in the national interest," she said.