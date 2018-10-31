UK Brexit secretary says a deal is expected by mid-November

The British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has said he expects to have a Brexit deal confirmed with Brussels by November 21st.

He announced the date in a letter to senior UK MPs, summoning him to appear before a committee.

Writing to them, Mr Raab said: "I would be happy to give evidence to the committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable...

"The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them.

"We have resolved most of the issues and we are building up together what the future relationship should look like and making real progress."

He has previously suggested the end of November is a cut off because of "the practical time limits on getting our legislation through".

A British government source said they were hoping for a political agreement by November 21st, with all EU leaders meeting in mid-December to sign it off.

Deal "as soon as possible"

Downing Street also did not rule out, with British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson saying she "wants a deal as soon as possible", adding: "That's what we're working to achieve."

Asked if something had shifted, they said "we wish to conclude this process as soon as possible".

And pressed to define "autumn" - the end of the period thought to be the deadline for a deal - they said they had "nothing new to add in this philosophical topic".

It comes as Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is visiting London and Paris for talks on Brexit and other issues.

On the subject of Brexit negotiations and the continuing effort to avoid a hard border in Ireland, he said: "We're trying to come up with a complicated solution to preventing physical border infrastructure reemerging, potentially.

"We need an insurance mechanism that that can't happen - that's the backstop."

He said he does believe there will be a deal between the EU and UK before Christmas, explaining: "We can get this Irish border issue agreed as well. We're working towards a solution there that everybody can live with, and nobody feels threatened by.

"A deal is needed now to try and create a calm politically."