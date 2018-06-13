Two teens charged over armed robbery at Sligo post office

Two teenagers have been arrested over an armed robbery on a post office in County Sligo.

Two men armed with knives robbed a sum of cash from Maugheraboy Post Office just before 2:30pm yesterday.

Gardaí chased two men on foot following the raid and arrested both.

No one was injured during the robbery and all of the stolen cash has been recovered.

The arrested men – both in their late teens – have been charged and are due to appear at Manorhamilton District Court this morning.